NotaryCam announced Friday that Kelly Purcell has been appointed executive vice president of marketing and business development.

Purcell is expected to oversee NotaryCam’s marketing, industry partnerships and enterprise sales efforts, according to the company.

NotaryCam’s eClose360 program enables mortgage closings to take place entirely online.

Sponsor Content

“With the launch of eClose360, NotaryCam is forging new ground in remote online notarizations and closings, and there’s no one better to help us blaze this trail than Kelly Purcell,” NotaryCam Founder Rick Triola said.

“Her insights and expertise on digital mortgage strategy and execution are second to none, and we’re confident that NotaryCam’s clients will benefit tremendously from her presence on the team,” Triola added.

Purcell has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and digital mortgage strategy.

Prior to joining NotaryCam, Purcell founded eRelevant Consulting, where she advised lenders to utilize digital technology solutions to better serve their businesses.

Purcell also co-founded SignOnline, which eventually became eSignSystems, where she spent more than 14 years serving as executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“Having been a career-long advocate for digital mortgage adoption, I am especially eager to join the NotaryCam team to help industry players realize the benefits of remote online notarization and remote online closings and look forward to working directly with NotaryCam’s clients and partners in realizing the full potential of the eClose360 platform,” Purcell said.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.