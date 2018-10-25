Waterstone Mortgage recently announced the appointments of Kim Newby and Rich Tucker to its executive leadership team, as well as the promotions of Steve Lawrence, Nicole Wolfgram and Chris Hatton to leadership positions.

Waterstone Mortgage President and CEO A.W. Pickel said Newby and Tucker are invaluable additions to Waterstone’s executive team.

“Their expertise and knowledge will be very beneficial for the organization, as we continue to uphold our reputation as a trustworthy, purchase-focused, and forward-thinking mortgage lender,” Pickel stated.

Newby, an industry veteran, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president of investor relations and product development.

Newby has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage lending, four of which have been with Waterstone. While with Waterstone, she has played a critical role in the expansion of existing products and introduction of new programs, according to the company's press release.

Tucker has more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry. As Waterstone’s SVP of loan operations, Tucker will oversee national loan operations for the organization.

Pickel said that as Waterstone continues to grow and increase its presence around the nation, it’s crucial the lender has effective and motivated leaders in place.

“Individuals like Steve, Nicole, and Chris not only have the experience needed to thrive in their new roles, but they also have the respect of their colleagues and team members – which is essential for any leadership role,” Pickel concluded.

Lawrence has been promoted to senior vice president of information systems. He has more than 15 years of information technology experience, working with Waterstone for five of those years. Lawrence has contributed to the growth of the company’s technology solutions, including Waterstone's mobile app, Agent Connect, and more.

Wolfgram is now serving as the company's vice president of construction. Wolfgram has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage lending and financial service industry and has worked at Waterstone for more than three years. While at Waterstone, Wolfgram has grown its construction program, significantly increasing the company’s presence.

Hatton has been with Waterstone for six years, holding various roles on the post-close, operations and compliance teams. In his new role as AVP of compliance, Hatton will now take on additional projects and responsibilities within this department.

