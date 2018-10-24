Qualia just rolled out eSigning capabilities in its bid for a berth among the companies holding the keys to the fully digital mortgage.

“eSign by Qualia is another leap forward in empowering title and escrow companies with technology that improves operations and customer experience,” Qualia CEO Nate Baker said in a statement.

Qualia claims that its new eSign technology is the first built specifically for title, escrow and closing software.

Sponsor Content

According to Qualia, this will allow real estate professionals to use only the Qualia platform instead of needing to use piecemeal software to cobble together a digital mortgage process.

With the eSign technology, companies can send, track and manage closing documents with buyers and sellers directly through Qualia Connect’s SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified Secure Platform, the company explained. This allows buyers and sellers to review and sign many of the closing documents in advance of the closing, streamlining what has long been an arduous process.

Title agencies will also be able to streamline record keeping, according to the company. Communications and documents are automatically filed with the related transaction, which simplifies collaboration and keeps files up-to-date.

“This product represents our ongoing commitment to using technology in a positive way to solve problems that stand in the way of the people who are serving their communities,” Baker said.