Citing growing market demand, Citadel Servicing Corp. has created a new non-prime/non-QM funding product for multifamily and mixed-use properties up to 35 units that it's calling the "Outside Dodd-Frank Plus Program."

The Outside Dodd-Frank Plus Program is an extension of Citadel’s Outside Dodd-Frank Program and offers loans for properties up to 35 units. Loan amounts are up to $3 million with a max loan-to-value ratio of 75%.

“We see a lot of potential business that will come our way with this offering,” Citadel Servicing Senior Vice President of Loan Origination and Marketing William Fisher said in a statement.

“We are continuing to stay at the forefront of the Non-Prime/Non-QM space because we are reading the market and listening to what our customers are saying. This is a great loan product or residential property with commercial influence,” Fisher added.

Up until recently, demand for funds in the multifamily space have been increasing. Thanks to heavy competition in the multifamily space, it is becoming difficult for smaller operators to compete in the space.

In response to that competition, interest from non-institutional investors has migrated to smaller projects (i.e. 35-unit properties) that traditional banks have little interest in financing.

Citadel’s move to offer a product that enables investment in smaller projects with a higher than normal LTV appears to be part of this growing market division.

“Basically, if it has a bed or living residence attached to it, we can fund it,” Citadel Founder and CEO Daniel Perl said in a statement.