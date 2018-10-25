The National Association of Mortgage Brokers is teaming up with Pendella, a virtual portal of health insurance providers, to offer members competitive employee benefit plans.

“The mortgage industry is fiercely competitive for those working to help consumers make the right housing decisions,” said Rick Bettencourt, NAMB president.

“The last thing we want for NAMB members, or those working in the industry outside of NAMB, is to worry about healthcare coverage, and today’s announcement with Pendella will help our industry bridge the insurance-coverage gap,” he added.

The new program launched on October 16.

Pendella’s program for NAMB members covers: