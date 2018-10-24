Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Senior Advisor Adolfo Marzol knows firsthand about this nation's long history with taking in and housing refugees. In fact, his parents emigrated from Cuba in 1961.

How did the Marzols know they had made it in America? They bought their first house, he tells HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney.

Today, the senior advisor to Secretary Ben Carson is giving back some gratitude and is working hard to ensure that the HECM program will help elderly Americans age in place with grace and dignity. His is a story you won't want to miss and serves as a bonus podcast to our exclusive series: 6 Questions with 6 HUD Executives.