Technology is transforming how the housing industry does business, and DocuSign is one of the many companies navigating the burgeoning space.

The company recently announced plans to enter its latest solution, Rooms for Mortgage, into beta testing later this month.

Rooms for Mortgage will provide lenders with a single digital destination, creating a secure and collaborative lending process.

In order to do so, the company claims the solution will bring efficiencies to the process by enhancing communication and supporting compliant transactions.

The solution will also leverage DocuSign's broader suite of solutions for digital closing, including eSignature, eNotary, eNote and eVault.

DocuSign Global Real Estate Solutions General Manager Georg Gerstenfeld said Rooms for Mortgage is a major step forward for the digital mortgage.

“For years, we've seen widespread adoption of e-signatures across the home buying process – the ease of use, simplicity and time-savings can transform the experience for all parties, and that has led to more than 2.5 million real estate transactions being DocuSigned each year," Gerstenfeld said.

“As a partner to 13 of the top 15 U.S. financial services companies, we work hard to stay connected with our customers and share their vision for bringing a digital closing option to mortgage,” Gerstenfeld continued. “Rooms for Mortgage not only offers this to DocuSign customers, but also helps complete the homebuyer's experience.

After six months of testing, Rooms for Mortgage is expected to hit general availability in the spring of next year.