A relatively quiet day at the Mortgage Bankers Association's annual convention was disrupted by dozens of Wells Fargo protestors.

The protestors descended upon the main lobby and concourse of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for nearly 10 minutes on late Monday afternoon, shouting chants accusing the bank of predatory lending practices, chanting "Where's Wells Fargo? Show your face!" and calling the bank "thieves."

Wells Fargo protestors showed up this afternoon at #MBAAnnual18. Check this out: pic.twitter.com/SyG4EPUwtv October 15, 2018