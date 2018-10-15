The Web.com Tour and Ellie Mae announced today dates for the 2019 Ellie Mae Classic, which will return to TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, on July 29.

In addition to the 2019 date, the tournament also announced that HousingWire will return as the Presenting Sponsor of the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am.

In 2018 the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am brought together sponsors from across the mortgage banking industry, including Teraverde Financial, PrimeLending and Pulte Mortgage. The event raised $40,000 for its beneficiary, The MBA Opens Doors Foundation.

The MBA Opens Doors Foundation, founded by the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2011, provides relief to families during a time of personal crisis.