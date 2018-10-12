Another statement from Facebook regarding the recent hack of user information came out on Friday.

The social media giant said there were fewer people who had their access tokens stolen than they originally estimated, saying that of the 50 million people who were believed to have been affected by the crack in its security protocols, only 30 million actually had their information stolen.

Though this attack is over and the gap in the security is closed, Facebook said it has not ruled out the possibility of smaller attacks during the time the glitch existed between July 2017 and September 2018 and is investigating to ensure no other attacks took place.

Sponsor Content

According to the statement, the attackers used a set of accounts to connect to other accounts, did some hacker magic to steal the access tokens of those accounts, rinsed and repeated until they had hacked 30 million users.

The information they were able to take using this technique included posts on timelines, lists of friends, groups users associated with, and the names of people with whom recent private messages were exchanged.

Facebook promised to send messages to the 30 million affected accounts explaining what information was stolen and the steps they can take to protect themselves.

According to the release, the FBI is investigating the hack and has asked Facebook not to disclose who might be behind it.