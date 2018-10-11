Haus, a real estate tech company founded by Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp, hired Jonathan McNulty as its new chief executive officer.

Along with McNulty’s addition to Haus’ C-suite, Haus is launching a new digital platform to help homebuyers and sellers go through the real estate process on their own for free.

The new platform will allow users to prepare a listing, find a price, file paperwork and connect to services like home staging, photography, inspections and repairs.

Sponsor Content

And the company is bringing on McNulty, who has experience in online real estate, to lead the company.

McNulty was vice president of product, growth and design at Trulia and was most recently chief operating officer at Art.com.

"As we considered the best person to lead Haus, we knew someone with deep experience and passion for real estate was imperative, and found Jonathan’s background and vision a perfect fit for the role,” Camp said in a statement.

“Jonathan is a strategic, customer focused leader with a proven track record of leading teams to deliver consumer products at scale, and I’m excited for him to take the helm at Haus,” he added.

“Consumers are frustrated by the complexity of real estate transactions and confounded by the high price tags. Haus gives them back control and simplifies the process, all at no cost. From my experience as a real estate agent to my time as a leader at Trulia, I’ve believed the home buying and selling process was expensive, inefficient and needed to be fixed,” McNulty said in a statement.

“Garrett disrupted transportation with Uber, and he’s now transforming the future of another market with Haus. To have the opportunity to work with him, lead the team and take this industry on with a new, free platform was an experience I simply had to be part of,” he added.

As of right now, Haus is only in operation in California, but plans to expand into new markets soon.