The Home Builders Institute recently announced a new president and chief executive officer as John Courson’s is set to retire by the end of the year.

Following Courson's retirement, former chairman of the National Association of Homebuilders Ed Brady has been selected to assume his position.

Brady is a builder and developer, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to the position.

Sponsor Content

In addition to serving the NAHB, Brady served as president to the Illinois Home Builders Association and the Home Builders Association of Bloomington.

"With his home building background and past NAHB leadership experience, Ed is the perfect person to take the lead at HBI,” NAHB Chairman Randy Noel said. “We look forward to working with him on this important mission and continue the great strides we have already made in building our workforce."

The HIB, the non-profit partner of NAHB, currently working in tandem to alleviate the industry's labor shortage issue.

Earlier this year, the groups pledged to train 50,000 new workers over the next five years, as part of President Trump's new workforce development initiative.

"Our industry is currently facing a severe shortage of skilled labor, and as we look forward, it is critical that we continue to educate, train and develop the men and women who are the future of the home building industry," Noel said.