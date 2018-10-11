Total Expert, a growing fintech company that provides marketing and CRM solutions for lenders and financial services firms, is ready to turbocharge its growth thanks to $20 million in new funding.

The company announced Thursday morning that it recently raised $20 million in its Series B funding round, which was led by Emergence Capital with participation from Rally Ventures and Arthur Ventures.

The new funding brings Total Expert’s overall capital raise to $34 million.

Sponsor Content

Total Expert, which was selected as a 2018 HousingWire Tech100 winner as one of the housing industry’s top technology companies, already has eight of the top 15 lenders, including U.S. Bank, loanDepot, Guaranteed Rate, and Movement Mortgage, using its platform.

According to the company, it is helping to drive marketing and revenue growth for 10% of the U.S. mortgage industry, and has multiplied its customer base seven times since 2016.

And now, the company is positioned to grow even more with this new funding in its back pocket.

The company said that it plans to use the new money to quicken its marketing innovations in banking and lending, while also allowing the company to expand into insurance and wealth management in America and around the globe.

“We started Total Expert to ensure banks and lenders stay ahead of how customers expect to communicate, shop, and manage their financial lives in the digital/social era,” Joe Welu founder and chief executive officer at Total Expert, said.

“People expect digital simplicity and real human relationships, and financial services companies too often lose these relationships when they don't engage with personalized, automated communication as people go from awareness to lead to transaction,” Welu added. “We solve this using data to drive each customer’s journey toward a relevant transaction, then manage each customer relationship for life.”

Joseph Floyd, partner at Emergence Capital, said that the company sees real potential in what Total Expert is offering.

“We saw a massive opportunity in the (Marketing Operating System) software category Total Expert created to turn marketing into a revenue center for lending, banking, wealth management, and insurance companies,” Floyd said.

“Financial services software requires specialized expertise to allow large sales forces to deploy creative, compliant marketing across all channels, and this is the DNA of Total Expert's product, brand and vision,” Floyd continued. “Their team of engineers, data scientists, designers and financial services veterans puts them in a rare position to modernize how financial institutions acquire, manage and grow customer relationships.”