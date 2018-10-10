Flagstar Bank announced Wednesday that Scott Bristol has joined the company as senior vice president and national production manager of its retail mortgage business.

In this new position, Bristol will be working with President of Distributed Retail for Flagstar Susan McHan, creating growth strategy for retail and developing a technology roadmap for national retail operation, the company explained.

Bristol will also optimize Flagstar's platform to support its loan officers in their expanding business, according to the company.

Sponsor Content

Flagstar President of Mortgage Kristy Fercho said the company is thrilled to have someone of Bristol's caliber join the Flagstar retail team.

The industry veteran has more than 20 years of experience in the retail mortgage sector, where he served as the national sales manager at New American Funding and other big mortgage companies.

Bristol previously served as president and national sales manager at PrimeLending, where he aided in the growth of the Retail Division from $2 billion to $15 billion.

“Scott's deep experience and successful track record in retail mortgage sales will be an asset as we expand our footprint and pursue our goal of being a premier national retail mortgage lender,” Fercho concluded.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced it agreed to sell 52 retail bank branches in the Midwest to Flagstar, bolstering its presence in the Midwest.

About 490 team members belonging to branches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, will receive offers of employment from Flagstar, according to Wells Fargo.

“We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Flagstar, as they are committed to providing excellent service to our customers and providing a great workplace for our team members,” Wells Fargo head of community banking and consumer lending Mary Mack said.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.