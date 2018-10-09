Movement Mortgage announced Tuesday that Yong Choi has joined the company as a regional director.

The industry veteran will now serve as Southern California’s regional director, bringing with him more than 27 years of experience in the finance industry.

In this new position, Choi will be responsible for attracting top loan originators to the lender, leading sales and mentoring originators in the Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

National Sales Director Tony Taveekanjana said the company is thrilled to have Yong Choi join the Movement family.

“We are confident that he will help us grow exponentially in Southern California and will add great value to our leadership team and serve our production staff well,” Taveekanjana concluded.

Choi began his career as a loan officer, eventually working his way up and becoming a director for one of the largest lenders in the nation.

Prior to joining Movement Mortgage, Choi held positions at All Western Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Choi believes his work in the mortgage industry has enabled him to make a difference in people’s lives, helping others turn their dreams into reality, according to the company.

