In response to increased growth of national members, The Mortgage Collaborative announced Monday the expansion of its member engagement programs – providing more opportunities for members to network and collaborate.

“We’re extremely pleased to have welcomed over 30 new lender members to the TMC network since the start of this year,” said Rich Swerbinsky, chief operating officer of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Learning from one another has never been more important to mortgage lenders, and the expansion of our engagement programs provide our members an opportune way to do that.”

TMC members have access to the recently updated benchmarking platform, a free monthly solution that collects the 45 production, operating and performance metrics deemed most vital by members, the group explained. TMC Benchmark offers a dashboard report that displays personalized data alongside a summary comparison to other members in the network.

Sponsor Content

Launched in early 2017, TMC Collaborative Labs have been a resource for members to participate in networking sessions to discuss strategic initiatives for each participating firm. The expansion of existing labs drove 40% of TMC lender member participation thus far in 2018, with an expected increase of participation in Q4.

In addition to Collaborative Labs, TMC said its Working Groups have also seen tremendous growth. TMC’s Working Groups connects like-minded professionals within the network through regular conference calls and meetings at industry events to collaborate on important industry issues. TMC’s Working Groups include a CRA Working Group, Women’s Networking Group, Servicing Professionals Working Group and Marketing Working Group – with plans to include a Capital Markets Working Group to start later this year.

“Our member engagement programs are designed to address the needs of our members,” said Jim Park, CEO of TMC. “Many are a direct result of conversations we’ve had with our members. It’s their needs that drive our strategy and the growth of these programs is a testament to TMC’s commitment to serve them.”