Cushman & Wakefield hired Susan Tjarksen, Todd Stofflet and Jason Stevens to bolster its Midwest multifamily investment sales operations.

Tjarksen, Stofflet and Stevens led KIG CRE’s multifamily institutional investment sales brokerage team and bring with them six of their team members: Laura Ballou, Jacob Albers, Daniel Falkenberg, Caleb Zielke and Brenda Cuellar.

Tjarksen, Stofflet and Stevens joined Cushman as managing directors on October 1.

Sponsor Content

“The KIG team is forward-thinking and has a fantastic transaction track record,” Cushman & Wakefield Chicago Managing Principal Vicki Noonan said in a statement.

“Their expertise in interpreting and delivering data-driven intelligence bolsters our Chicago investment sales platform and will drive value and transparency throughout the sales process for multifamily institutional investor clients in Chicago and the Midwest,” she added.

Together, the team has brokered over $2.4 billion in multifamily sales and sold more than 33,000 multifamily units.

“Utilizing data and technology, we established ourselves as a go-to strategic resource and broker. Partnering with one of the largest brokerage firms in the world further cements our position as an industry leader in multifamily investment sales,” Tjarksen said in a statement.

“Through Cushman & Wakefield’s impressive footprint and our access to their deep resources, we are well-positioned to advise institutional investors on the acquisition and disposition of their assets.”