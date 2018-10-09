LenderLive Holdings announced Tuesday that it has rebranded as Covius Holdings. Covius is the name of the company’s SaaS development platform, and the rebrand is meant to signal the company's strength in tech innovation.

LenderLive Holdings is the parent company of LenderLive Services, Require Holdings and LenderLive Network.

LenderLive Network, which is being sold to Computershare Mortgage Services in a deal expected to close later this year, will retain its name in the acquisition.

“For 20 years, the LenderLive brand has been synonymous with outsourced private-label mortgage fulfillment,” said Rob Clements, Covius chairman and CEO. “With the pending sale of our Network Division, we chose a new brand – Covius – that reflects our new strategic direction.”

Through its subsidiaries, Covius Holdings offers tech solutions to the financial services industry, providing document management, regulatory compliance, commercial and residential loan due diligence, settlement services, business process automation and lien release tracking.

Clements said the rebrand reflects a change in the company’s strategy to be more tech-focused in order to gain a competitive edge in a tough business climate.

“In the past year, [President and COO] John Surface and I have refocused the company’s strategy on the services, information solutions and technology that leading financial companies depend on to thrive in a highly competitive, highly regulated environment,” he said. “Covius has been the name of our established SaaS development platform. It speaks to what we have built to date and points to the future state that we are working toward.”

According to the company, Covius offers a number of innovative solutions that have improved operations for its clients, including regulatory monitoring and advisory programs that help lending institutions ensure compliance, and a default management solution that reduces defects in loss mitigation by more than 40%.

“Today, Covius companies are helping clients improve and automate operational workflows, assure compliance and quality, and achieve higher efficiency as they originate, service, acquire, trade and securitize assets,” said Surface.