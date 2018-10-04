When it comes to creativity and innovation, Kanye West proves to be nothing short of a visionary.

Now, several cryptic Instagram posts may indicate the rapper might have a new vision in mind.

Within the last few days, West has posted several videos to Instagram, displaying what appears to be 3-D models of Detroit.

bedrock Detroit A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Oct 2, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

Furthermore, a couple of abandoned and undeveloped lots in inner city Chicago have also made their debut on his feed.

In June, Kanye took to Twitter to announce his plans of opening an architectural firm.

“We’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home,” West tweeted. “We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better.”

Jalil Peraza, a longtime West collaborator, later unveiled renderings of a hypothetical low-income housing plan on Instagram.

(This photo has since been removed from Instagram)

Pair this with West’s recent announcement that he is moving back to Chicago, one could speculate that his development plans are beginning to lay a foundation for him to enter the market.

So, if West is pursuing real estate development for affordable housing, how is he going to do this?

Well, a recent photo of West at Quicken Loans sparked even more speculation.

Could this mean West is diving deeper into the housing industry?

If so, this might mean a Kanye West property could be coming to a neighborhood near you.

Until then, HousingWire will update if we discover anymore developments.