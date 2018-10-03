LendingTree released its monthly Mortgage Offers Report, which analyzes data from actual loan terms to give information on how consumers' credit profiles affect their loan prospects.

For the average borrower, purchase APRs for conforming 30-year fixed-rate loans offered on LendingTree’s platform were 5.09%. That's up 10 bps from August.

The loan note rate of 4.96% is also the highest rate of the year.

Sponsor Content

However, "We prefer to emphasize the APR, as lenders often make changes to other fees in response to changing interest rates," LendingTree said in a statement.

Furthermore, consumers with the highest credit scores (760+, representing the 65th percentile of borrowers) received APRs of 4.95%, versus 5.25% for consumers with scores of 680 to 719. The APR spread of 30 bps between these score ranges increased 1 bp from August.

For the average purchase loan amount of $231,175, the spread represents over $15,000 in additional costs for borrowers with lower credit scores over 30 years.