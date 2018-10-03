It’s safe to say it’s been a busy year for Matt Slonaker.

In January, the industry veteran joined Sales Benchmark Index as managing director of financial services, but it looks like he is already on the move.

WFG National Title just announced it has hired Slonaker, naming him senior vice president of national business development.

“Matt has a proven track record of building revenue and developing successful programs in challenging environments,” WFG CEO Steve Ozonian said. “We’re thrilled that he is joining the WFG team and will help lead our future growth.”

WFG said Slonaker will be working with company executives to drive organic revenue growth through the implementation of sales programs and strategic initiatives.

In this new position, Slonaker will lead sales strategy efforts, conduct in-depth research on sales force optimization and organic revenue growth, and focus on developing practices that improve the customer experience.

“Matt’s extensive experience in operations, information technology and sales make him a great addition to WFG,” Executive Chairman and Founder Pat Stone said.

Slonaker has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining WFG and SBI, Slonaker held executive sales leadership positions at Chronos Solutions, Solutionstar and Carrington Holdings.

Slonaker said he is looking forward to the new job.

“I’ve seen first-hand the great value WFG brings to its clients,” Slonaker said. “I’ve worked with Steve Ozonian previously and have witnessed the tremendous work he does. I look forward to working with the leadership team to provide clients a better experience during real estate transactions.”

