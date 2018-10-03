Freddie Mac promoted Timothy Kitt to head the pricing and execution of its single-family business. Kitt has led the pricing and analytics team for the single-family portfolio for nearly four years. In his new role, he will oversee costing analytics and all seller-facing credit risk transfer, Freddie Mac said.

Prior to joining Freddie Mac in 2015, Kitt focused on portfolio management, asset sales/securitization and structured finance while serving in leadership positions at Wells Fargo, GMAC/Ally and Sallie Mae.

“Tim’s leadership has been instrumental in developing innovative customer-focused pricing and execution strategies to meet client business needs while successfully balancing portfolio growth, profitability and affordable lending targets,” said Dave Lowman, executive vice president of single-family.

Kevin Palmer, senior vice president of single-family portfolio management, costing and analytics, also praised Kitt.

“Tim not only has the ability to create and implement strategy to meet our profitability, growth and performance goals, but also to interact successfully with our clients to understand their needs,” said Palmer.