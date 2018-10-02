The National Association of Realtors recently announced additions to its senior management team, including the appointment of the first female senior vice president of government affairs.

The realignment aims to better enhance NAR’s relationship with consumers and its 1.3 million Realtor members.

In a release, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said the addition of Shannon McGahn and Victoria Gillespie will help the organization make real estate a top-line issue.

Sponsor Content

“Together, they will lead our strategic direction in Washington and around the country to better serve our members’ interests,” Goldberg said.

McGahn has been appointed to the position of senior vice president of government affairs, making her the first woman in NAR’s 110-year history to hold this title.

“Shannon is a proven star in the emerging generation of 21st century advocacy leadership,” NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall said. “Her ability to work across the aisle and develop bipartisan solutions will position NAR as a player able to shape legislation and regulatory policy in a period of upheaval and generational changes in America.”

As senior vice president of government affairs, McGahn will be responsible for presenting Realtor-directed policies to members of Congress, federal agencies and the executive branch of government. Additionally, McGahn will guide NAR’s position on key property rights policies.

Prior to her new role, McGahn served as the staff director for the Committee on Financial Services in the U.S. House of Representatives, communications director for the House Republican Conference and more.

McGahn said she is excited to join NAR and use her experience in the legislative and executive branches to support policies that not only benefit members, but also promote property ownership for everyday Americans.

“On behalf of NAR’s 1.3 million members, I look forward to promoting the American dream of homeownership, bolstering private property rights and emphasizing the financial security and other associated benefits of owning real property,” McGahn said.

McGahn, who will succeed Jerry Giovaniello, is expected to transition into her role on Oct. 15, 2018.

Victoria Gillespie will become the organization’s chief marketing and communications officer.

Mendenhall said Gillespie's extensive experience makes her the ideal choice to lead NAR’s marketing and communications.

“Her strategic vision and commitment to developing innovative concepts will complement our fabulous lobbying and policy team,” Mendenhall said.

Gillespie has more than 30 years of experience within the real estate industry, including owning and operating her own real estate agency for more than 12 years.

Gillespie previously served as the senior vice president of the REALTORS Federal Credit Union, and most recently served as senior vice president of enterprise marketing and communications for Northwest Federal Credit Union.

Gillespie said she is thrilled to take on this new role at NAR and put her knowledge of the real estate industry to use for its members.

“Having spent much of my career in the industry, there are tremendous opportunities to increase the awareness of the value and services that NAR offers so that our members understand that NAR is a radically member-centric organization,” Gillespie continued. “I look forward to working with our talented team to do so.”

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.