Lending
From HW Magazine

Dream Team: How the Arvielos are leading New American Funding to record growth

Q&A with Rick and Patty Arvielo

October 1, 2018
Sarah Wheeler
KEYWORDS Arvielo GOGO LO MORPAC New American Funding Patty Arvielo Rick Arvielo
Arvielo display
The first thing you notice about New American Funding's Rick and Patty Arvielo is how much they like each other. That might seem like a foregone conclusion when you meet a married couple, but when that couple also runs an incredibly successful business together, I imagine it could get complicated. Read on to find out more about how this successful couple manages their life, and business, together.
To view the full article, please register or login.

Related Articles

2017 HW Vanguard: Rick Arvielo

The new American Dream

Sponsored By
New American Funding

New American Funding fuels growth with technology innovation

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2018

Dream Team: How the Arvielos are leading New American Funding to record growth

The first thing you notice about New American Funding's Rick and Patty Arvielo is how much they like each other. That might seem like a foregone conclusion when you meet a married couple, but when that couple also runs an incredibly successful business together, I imagine it could get complicated. Read on to find out more about how this successful couple manages their life, and business, together.

Commentary

How can we thrive during challenging times?

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
For the first time since 1981, our industry is experiencing a rising interest rate environment. Some people may assume that the current market shift means their business will take a downward turn from which they will never recover. I don’t buy it. The way I see it, challenging times force us to refine our processes and practices.