From HW Magazine
Creating a culture of IT security
How to boost your company’s cybersecurity efforts
The state of corporate cybersecurity is constantly in flux. With new threats emerging and multiplying quickly, the stakes are high for making sure company systems and data are always secure. According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach across industries and countries is $3.86 million, a 6.4% increase from 2017 and a nearly 10% net increase over the past five years. It is no surprise that business leaders are continually looking to lessen the risks.