Freddie Mac's reshaping of the management of its multifamily business continues, as the government-sponsored enterprise just promoted Steve Lansbury to senior vice president of multifamily underwriting & credit.

Lansbury will be taking Deborah Jenkins place as she prepares to move up to executive vice president and head of multifamily business for Freddie Mac at the beginning of 2019.

Jenkins is moving up to replace David Brickman, who previously served as the executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac multifamily. Last month, Brickman was promoted to president of Freddie Mac and identified as a candidate to run the GSE when CEO Donald Layton steps down from his post at some point next year.

“Steve is a proven leader with an outstanding vision for our underwriting department,” Jenkins said of Lansbury in a statement.

“He will undoubtedly continue his remarkable history of delivering seamless customer service, creating process efficiencies, spearheading new offerings, and enhancing our world-class underwriting model. His decades of experience and reputation as an innovator will serve him well,” she added.

In his new role, Lansbury will oversee multifamily underwriting from top to bottom including its conventional, targeted affordable housing and small balance loan offerings, as well as risk distribution and credit governance.

Lansbury will also be the principal manager of the division’s underwriting and credit approvals for al multifamily debt investments. Lansbury officially takes over on Monday, Oct. 1.

He has been with Freddie Mac since 1998.

The announcement of Lansbury and Jenkins' promotions is the second of its kind this week from Freddie Mac. Last week, the GSE announced that it was restructuring its multifamily capital markets division, promoting Robert Koontz to senior vice president of capital markets, multifamily.