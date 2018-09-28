New American Funding recently announced it appointed Justin Brown as the new leader of its L.A. West Region.

The company explained that Brown will also become manager of its Glendora, California-based branch, where he will be responsible for building professional partnerships, leading generation for new business and facilitating success for team members.

New American Funding Regional Manager Scott Groves said bringing Brown on board to the New American Funding team has been an excellent fit.

“His desire to grow personally and professionally are in alignment with the company’s culture,” Groves said. “Not only does he have great leadership skills, but his drive and commitment to the mortgage process is already making a huge impact to the Glendora branch and the company overall.”

The company said Brown’s background as a processor and underwriter will be enable him to create unique systems and processes for his customers.

Brown has more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry, where he worked as a branch manager, loan originator, processor, operation manager and an underwriter for several independent mortgage lenders.

Brown said he looks forward to better serving his customers in his new position at New American Funding.

“I’m honored to be given this opportunity,” Brown stated. “Not only did I come to New American Funding because of the culture, but the technology and marketing is what really attracted me to the company. This combination will make it a great climate to thrive in.”

