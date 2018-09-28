Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle acquired three Raleigh, North Carolina, offices from fellow Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise network member Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty.

In its statement Paracle says it acquired the offices break into the market it calls the “Silicon Valley of the East,” because of its appeal to major tech corporations like Apple and Amazon.

The acquisition includes the addition of 150 affiliated independent agents to the Paracle fold, but the Go Realty brokerages will maintain their names under Paracle’s umbrella.

Sponsor Content

The merger was born out of a meeting between the owners of the two companies and the discovery of major synergies between the two firms.

"We feel strongly that real estate is more than a simple transaction, and the fact that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty mirrored our relationship-focused values and cultural commitment to concierge-level service made the decision to align with them an easy one," Tony Hanson, co-owner and broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle, said in a statement.

"We are truly excited to leverage increased resources and the benefits of partnering with the only true lifestyle brand in real estate to expand our impact and capitalize on the tremendous growth prospects of both the Charlotte and Raleigh real estate markets," he added.