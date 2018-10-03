Atlanta-based multifamily firm Cortland made Bruce Cohen senior managing partner of investments and strategic initiatives.

“Bruce has provided valuable insights and contributions as a Board member and an advisor,” Cortland CEO Steven DeFrancis said in a statement.

“We’re glad to add his expertise in operating platforms and enterprise capital structures to our team. With his long and successful history in real estate investment – and his belief in Cortland’s vision – we’re now even better positioned to accelerate our growth,” he added.

Cohen has been on Cortland’s board for the last four years and served as an advisor to the firm for the last six months. Now officially part of Cortland’s day-to-day operations, Cohen is tasked with spearheading a number of growth initiatives, including increasing the firm’s discretionary capital under management and its market presence to help the firm double in size over the next five years. Cortland currently manages about $8 billion in assets.

“Over the last two years, our team developed a deep insight into how real estate operating companies create value and how they differentiate themselves. That was nowhere more evident than with Cortland, with 1,800 associates all working to deliver an enhanced environment and experience for residents,” Cohen said in a statement.

“This highly unusual approach has generated outsized returns and will continue to outperform as the market becomes increasingly competitive and challenging,” he added.

Prior to joining Cortland, Cohen was CEO of Wrightwood Financial and after that platform was bought by Ares Commercial Real Estate, he became senior partner, president and COO at Ares.