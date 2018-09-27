In today’s HECM climate, it’s all about relationship marketing. Leads are expensive, and with profitability down, spending dollars on marketing just doesn’t make sense.

That’s why many of the originators who are successfully weathering the down market right now have found success through referral networks, relying on their professional partners to send business their way.

But building those relationships can be tough, especially when you have to overcome deep-seated misconceptions about what a reverse mortgage actually is.

To help, we’ve asked seasoned reverse originators for their tips on how to build a business using relationship marketing. Five HECM vets shared their insights on how to grow your professional network, get in the proverbial door and earn a partner’s trust.

Here’s what they had to say:

