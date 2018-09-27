Plaza Home Mortgage, a full-service national lender that offers wholesale, correspondent, renovation, and reverse mortgages, recently announced significant changes to leadership structure and executive responsibilities at the company.

In a release, company founder Kevin Parra revealed the realignment is a part of an ongoing strategy the company has been envisioning for awhile.

“The new structure and titles formalize a gradual transition that has been going on for some time at Plaza Home Mortgage,” Parra said.

Sponsor Content

Parra and Co-Founder James Cutri will be adding the new titles of chairman and vice chairman. However, Parra will continue to lead as president and chief executive officer.

The company says these new titles reflect the more enterprise-focused roles that Parra and Cutri will head.

In addition to the changes, company veteran and Chief Operating Officer Michael Fontaine will now be responsible for day-to-day operations of Plaza’s businesses and financial management.

Notably, the company has named Jeff Leinan as executive vice president. In this position will report directly to Parra.

Leinan previously served as senior vice president of national wholesale production. In addition to managing wholesale, his responsibilities have now expanded to Plaza’s emerging reverse and renovation lending businesses, according to the company.

Parra said over the past 10 years, Jeff has demonstrated his expertise in significantly building Plaza’s wholesale business.

“Jeff will now be charged with driving our growth in an expanded capacity, and we are pleased to have him as an integral part of our executive leadership team,” Parra concluded.

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.