Sandler Law Group, a Texas-based firm that specializes in residential mortgages and owner of Tech100 winner Asurity Technologies, acquired McGlinchey Stafford & Youngblood and Associates, a closing and fulfillment services provider for the mortgage lending industry.

The move is part of Sandler’s efforts to expand its mortgage compliance and origination ecosystem.

"With this acquisition, Asurity Technologies and Sandler, LLC have further implemented our strategy to set a new mortgage industry standard for economically efficient and fully compliant software and transaction support services," Sandler Managing Partner and CEO of Asurity Technologies Andy Sandler said in a statement.

With the addition of MSYA’s legal infrastructure, Asurity Technologies now provides a full range of compliant mortgage documents and mortgage closing services.

"We are excited to join the family of companies Andy Sandler has built to offer our clients expanded mortgage closing services. We are now able to provide mortgage lenders access to a powerful ecosystem with known experts in legal, compliance, services, and technology,” Vicki Murphy-Gee, former executive director at MSYA and current vice president of sales, Asurity Services and executive director, Sandler Law Group, said in a statement.

"This is a great opportunity to provide the marketplace with deeper resources and increased efficiencies," she added.