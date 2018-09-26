Freddie Mac announced an organizational shift in its Multifamily Capital Markets department business along with the promotion of Robert Koontz to senior vice president of multifamily capital markets.

Freddie Mac will be folding the Multifamily Investments and Advisory division and the Multifamily Research and Modeling division into the Multifamily Capital Markets department, which is now under Koontz's direction.

In his new role, Koontz will oversee each of these areas, while continuing to fulfill his core responsibilities, including pricing, structuring, investor relations, sales and securitization.

Sponsor Content

“Robert has been a strong leader of the Multifamily Capital Markets team, playing a key role in developing new securities structures and other capital markets innovations,” Freddie Mac President and Head of Multifamily David Brickman said in a statement.

“Since joining the company, Robert has consistently exceeded expectations in terms of growth of our securitization program,” he added.

According to Brickman, who was appointed president earlier this year in the wake of Donald Layton’s announcement of his planned exit in 2019, Koontz’s promotion and the restructuring of the Multifamily Capital Markets division is critical for the future of the multifamily division.

“The reorganization of our Multifamily Capital Markets department is an important and necessary change to respond to increased demands on our securitization and portfolio management activities and will enable us to better respond to investor demands and the increased breadth and complexity of our offerings.” Brickman said.

"It will also ensure seamless integration across all areas that touch the capital markets and involve the management and distribution of risk,” he added.

Since he joined Freddie Mac in 2008, Koontz has organized and led Freddie Mac Multifamily’s first securitization team dedicated to the execution of structured transactions, broadened Freddie Mac’s investor relations platform and driven record loan pricing and securitization volumes for the government sponsored enterprise.