Multifamily investment firm Mill Creek Residential promoted Steve Prochnow to senior vice president of property management.

"Steve's leadership qualities and expertise in maximizing community value through efficient multifamily operations make him a natural fit for his new position," Mill Creek Residential COO Michael Hefley said in a statement.

"We believe his expertise, vast industry knowledge, strong communication skills and track record of producing superior results will be an undeniable asset as Mill Creek continues to grow," he added.

Prochnow previously served as vice president of property management and took up his new role as senior vice president of property management on September 10. As senior vice president, he will be responsible for the day-to-day operating performance of the company’s communities, assisting with community transactions and pursuing operational goals to bolster the value of the company’s assets.

Prior to joining Mill Creek, Prochnow was regional director for Verde Realty, and before that he was a regional director for PRG Real Estate.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to grow within one of the apartment industry's premier companies and look forward to helping Mill Creek continue to produce industry-leading results," Prochnow said in a statement.

"Mill Creek truly values its associates and has built a team that is unmatched in its experience and talent. I'm excited for what the future holds at the company."