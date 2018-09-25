Homebuilder Taylor Morrison is testing a unique homebuyer incentive in Atlanta.

Not only will Taylor Morrison cover the closing costs on a new mortgage for one of its homes, but it will throw in $5,000 to “spend your way,” if you finance your home with Taylor Morrison Home Funding.

The offer ends before Thanksgiving and is only for homes purchased at one of their 21 Atlanta area communities.

According to the company, homebuyers can use $5K towards the following:

Purchase price reduction OR New appliances at our Design Studio OR Window treatments & designer upgrades at our Design Studio.

“Our aim is to deliver homes that homebuyers looking for an inspired living experience will love,” said Shawn Cate, vice president of sales and marketing for Taylor Morrison’s Atlanta division.