The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which already has regional offices in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, is planning to open up a southeast regional office in Atlanta.

According to the bureau, its regional offices are used mostly by supervision staff, but also include in-house enforcement attorneys and other CFPB personnel.

The bureau is not actually establishing a new regional office in Atlanta. Rather, it’s relocating one.

According to the CFPB, since the bureau’s founding, the southeast regional tam has been temporarily based out of the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The bureau now plans to open up a separate regional office in Atlanta, but the CFPB said that details of the more are still being finalized and the move isn’t expected to happen until late 2019.

According to the bureau, it choose Atlanta due to a number of factors including the other “regulatory partners” that have a regional presence in the city, such as the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“The city selection process led to Atlanta as the city that best enables the Bureau to fulfill its statutory mission and enhance its collaboration with its regulatory partners, while being as efficient as possible,” the bureau said in a statement. “This process took into account factors including the average rental cost in the region, proximity to institutions examined by the Bureau, and ease of travel for examiners.”