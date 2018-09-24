Pacific Union International named Shawna Borg Cashin regional executive of the Silicon Valley.

"We are extremely proud of the outstanding work that Shawna has delivered in the region over the past years to establish Pacific Union's growth on the Peninsula," Pacific Union International President Patrick Barber said in a statement.

Cashin has been with Pacific Union since 2013, when she joined to help launch its Menlo Park office, which the company says has been a key bastion for its success in the region.

"She has been a key player in every important decision that we've made for Silicon Valley and has established herself as a true leader for our offices here,” Barber added.

In her new role, Cashin will lead the sales activity of Pacific Union’s real estate professionals in the Burlingame and Palo Alto offices while strengthening operations and marketing for the brokerage.

Recently, Pacific Union merged with real estate tech company Compass to create the largest real estate firm in California.