MG Capital, a private equity investment manager focused on Manhattan luxury residential properties, just added J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Executive Director Joanna Koutsos to its management advisory board.

"Joanna has a highly impressive professional background in analyzing complex global operating models and advising senior executives on the kinds of risks their company may be exposing itself to," MG Capital Founder & CEO Eric Malley said in a statement.

"She is uniquely positioned to appreciate the complexity of our business with a skillset that complements the strengths of our existing board members," he added.

Sponsor Content

As executive director at J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, Koutsos runs the Portfolio Analysis Group, driving global initiatives that streamline the firm’s operational risk and controls framework, regulatory change management, performance metrics, corporate governance structure and strategic planning.

In her newly adopted role as an MG Capital advisory board member, Koutsos will bring her 15-year track-record of building efficient operating models to bear at MG Capital where she will counsel the firm on how it to expand its reporting capabilities for investors.

"Joanna has an excellent relationship with the MG Capital team that consists of mutual respect, trust and candor," MG Capital Director of People & Business Operations Tim Warmath said in a statement.

"We are delighted to grow our existing partnership with her and have no doubt that she will add tremendous value through her future contributions," he added.

This is the second big announcement MG Capital has made in the space of just a week. Last week, the firm announced a partnership with CrowdStreet – a crowdfunding platform for commercial real estate investments – to broaden its investor base and capitalize on the growing interest small-time investors are showing in multifamily investment opportunities.

"Crowdfunding is a growing segment of real estate investing and we are thrilled to be affiliated with such an expansive platform as CrowdStreet," Malley said in a statement.

"Through our partnership, we will be able to offer our institutional-quality investment products to a wide range of individual retail investors looking to diversify their personal portfolios with real estate investments.”