In this edition of In The Winner's Circle, Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney sits down with Ben Miller, SimpleNexus president and COO.

The interview comes to you live from the Optimal Blue client conference in Plano, Texas, where more than 400 mortgage specialists and industry professionals joined for the two-day summit.

SimpleNexus recently secured a multimillion dollar investment and Miller discusses how that money is fueling the expansion efforts at the firm.

Miller also gives some insight into the SimpleNexus credo of making the lives of mortgage loan officers easier. Listen to Gaffney ask him why LOs should invest their time and money in his product.

Through the Simple Nexus smartphone app, loan officers are able to view new loan applications instantly, pull and view credit reports, run live pricing scenarios via Optimal Blue.

Can a loan officer close more deals and get out of the office more? Miller certainly thinks so and here's how.

Listen and enjoy!