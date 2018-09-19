In this edition of In The Winner's Circle, Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney sits down with Bob Brandt, VP of marketing and strategic alliances at Optimal Blue.

The interview comes to you live from the Optimal Blue client conference in Plano, Texas, where more than 400 mortgage specialists and industry professionals joined for the two-day summit.

In this episode, Brandt discusses the three layers of analytics needed for mortgage firms to be successful, both in mortgage lending and mortgage investing.

Sponsor Content

Optimal Blue is unique in that it sits in the nexus of those two very different industries, something Brandt discusses marrying from a client perspective.

Listen and enjoy!