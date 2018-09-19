National residential and commercial mortgage services company LRES promoted Ann Song, winner of a HousingWire 2018 Women of Influence award, to senior vice president of operations.

Song currently oversees commercial and residential appraisal operations for LRES, and in her new role, she will focus on expanding the company’s commercial appraisal division and diversifying the company’s current product offerings.

Song has earned herself a banner year, receiving the LRES 2018 Employee of the Year award in addition to the HousingWire Women of Influence award. Her success in increasing productivity for the Appraisal Assignment department at LRES and her role in increasing the company’s business and market share in 2017 are both big factors in her receipt of these awards.

“2018 has been a very successful year for LRES and I am honored to receive the opportunity to serve as one of LRES’ Senior Vice Presidents,” Song said in a statement.

“I am grateful that Roger Beane and Mark Johnson have placed their faith in my ability to manage the company’s appraisal operations, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute on the organization’s strategic goals, as well as enhancing and expanding LRES’ operations.”