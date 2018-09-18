Finicity, a fintech company and 2018 HW Tech100 winner, announced its integration with Capsilon into its Verification of Assets solution.

The integration directly embeds Finicity’s VoA solution into Capsilon’s borrower and loan officer workspaces, generating bank-validated insights into borrower assets in only minutes.

The company explained Finicity’s asset and income solutions are delivered under the CRA framework, and integration will streamline the loan application process, reduce fraud, free up resources and shorten closing time.

“We’re excited to work alongside Capsilon with the shared goal of transforming the difficult manual mortgage origination processes of today into a modern and digital experience of the future,” Finicity CEO Steve Smith said. “Finicity’s VoA reports are a key part of the next-generation mortgage process.”

Capsilon’s technology provides an end-to-end platform, utilizing data and AI to automate manual tasks and enable better, faster decision-making, according to Finicity.

Capsilon Chief Operating Officer Jim Obsitnik said the mortgage industry is undergoing radical transformation driven by technology.

“Those who invest in the right technology now will gain a competitive advantage to help them minimize risk and accelerate growth as the market changes,” Obsitnik said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Finicity to help mortgage companies speed up the application process and deliver better borrower and loan officer experiences.”

Earlier this year, Finicity announced a collaboration with Cre8tech Labs, a provider of technology products for the financial services industry, to digitally speed up the verification process for lenders and borrowers.