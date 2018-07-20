Following the launch of its homeownership platform Happinest, The Money Source recently announced the promotions of Barbara Yolles to chief strategy officer and Pete Sokolovic to president of originations.

“It has been a true honor to witness the amazing work these two talented leaders have executed over the last year,” TMS CEO Darius Mirshahzadeh said. “In their new roles, Pete and Barbara will continue to be driving forces at TMS as we position ourselves as a total homeownership fintech company.”

Yolles has 25 years of experience in marketing and strategy, ranging from the quick-service giant McDonald’s, where she created The Dollar Menu, to serving as the chief marketing officer of advertising agency McCann and Campbell Ewald advertising agency. Before joining TMS, Yolles was the CMO of United Shore.

Yolles initially joined TMS in 2017 as its CMO, in this role she “quarterbacked” its largest growth initiatives, including the rebrand and the launch of Happinest.

As chief strategy officer, Yolles will lead all initiatives, innovations and technology, along with overseeing learning and development, customer experience, and people and culture, according to the company.

Notably, Yolles will be speaking at HousingWire’s engage.marketing conference.

“This is such an exciting time at TMS as we redefine the category and become lifelong partners with our customers,” Yoles said. “I’m honored to take on this expanded role where we can push the boundaries in insightful and memorable ways.”

Sokolovic has 25 years of experience building consumer direct and portfolio platforms for multiple national mortgage banks.

Prior to becoming president of originations, Sokolovic was executive vice president of consumer direct. In his new role, Sokolovic will oversee retail and wholesale business channels, ensuring TMS maintains a streamlined origination model that gives every TMS customers a best in-class experience, according to the company.

“The opportunity to put our customers under one umbrella allows us to maximize our Grow Happiness experience,” Sokolovic said. “Originations is the entry to our Happinest of customers, and I’m thrilled to take on this new role.”

