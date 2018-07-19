For the first time in nearly seven years, the American Land Title Association will soon have a new leader.

The trade group, which represents more than 6,200 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys, announced this week its longtime CEO, Michelle Korsmo, is stepping down to move to a vastly different industry.

Korsmo, who joined the group in April 2008 and became its CEO in August 2011, is leaving ALTA later this year to become the CEO of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group that represents the liquor industry.

Sponsor Content

According to ALTA, Korsmo will remain with the trade group until mid-September.

“For more than a decade, Michelle has contributed significantly to the industry and the association’s growth. Michelle has focused her team on developing innovative solutions for the industry, and has expanded support to our members at a national and state level,” said Steve Day, president of ALTA’s board of governors.

“ALTA membership has grown every year under Michelle’s leadership, conference attendance is at record levels and the association is in a solid financial position. I personally thank Michelle for her guidance and support to me over these years,” Day added.

“On behalf of ALTA’s board of governors, I thank Michelle for everything she has done for the association,” Day concluded. “We wish her continued success in her new position.”

According to ALTA, its board of governors has already begun searching for a new CEO.

“My time at ALTA has been incredibly special, and together, we have created something exceptional,” Korsmo said.

“There is a strong sense of pride in leading a growing and vibrant trade association that helps protect property rights. While I have decided to turn a new page in my career, I leave ALTA with many great memories of working with ALTA staff, members, state partners, and stakeholders across the title and settlement services industry,” Korsmo continued. “The association is in good hands with a strong board, leadership and staff.”