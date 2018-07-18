Movement Mortgage recently welcomed Tony Taveekanjana back to the company as a national sales director.

After a year away from Movement pursuing other opportunities, Taveekanjana returns as Movement's third national sales director.

Taveekanjana will now report to CEO Casey Crawford, and will lead five sales regions in the western U.S., including the regions covering Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Sponsor Content

Taveekanjana is a mortgage industry veteran and has more than 20 years of experience under his belt.

Prior to returning to Movement, Taveekanjana was the national head of retail lending at Stearns Lending. During his career, he has also held senior leadership roles at New Penn Financial, Fifth Third Bank and Countrywide Home Loans.

Taveekanjana says he is honored, grateful and incredibly excited to be back at Movement.

“This is a place that invests in its communities, loves and cares for its people, and at the same time, operates an incredibly successful, well-capitalized, independent mortgage business that is changing this industry for the better. It’s a special place that I’m proud to be part of,” Taveekanjana said.

Taveekanjana will be joining fellow national sales directors Deran Pennington and Ignacio Metcalf.

Pennington will continue to lead five sales regions in the Southeast, Midwest and New England, and Metcalf will continue leading the five sales regions in the Mid-Atlantic, upper Midwest and Heartland states, according to the company.

“This organization has been blessed with sales leaders who have the hearts of servants and lead by putting others first,” Crawford said. “We’re excited to welcome Tony T and his family back to Movement because I know he will build on that servant leadership culture in our sales force.”

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.