Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, the commercial and multifamily mortgage banking subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment, hired Ilya Weinstein as vice president of its New York office.

Weinstein will focus on affordable housing as part of the Bellwether’s Affordable Group, working to increase loan production for affordable housing properties in the northeastern U.S. region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ilya to Bellwether Enterprise’s New York City office, which serves as a hub for some of our company’s most impactful work,” Bellwether Enterprise President Ned Huffman said in a statement.

Sponsor Content

“Ilya’s established industry experience in the mortgage lending space and his passion for affordable housing aligns strongly with our mission. We are confident that he will help us further build upon our Affordable Group’s impressive portfolio of work.”

Prior to joining Bellwether, Weinstein was an associate at Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital where he helped originate over $10 billion in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans nationwide. Weinstein also worked as an associate at Red Stone Tax Exempt Funding, and before that held positions in asset management and affordable housing lending at Centerline Capital Group.

“Working with Bellwether Enterprise is an exciting opportunity to find ways to increase affordability in a region with some of the highest costs of living in the country,” Weinstein said in a statement.

“By providing flexible financing solutions to service diverse needs in the affordable housing space, Bellwether Enterprise is consistently able to positively impact communities nationwide. It is an honor to join the Affordable Group…and I look forward to continuing and growing this important work alongside the Bellwether Enterprise team.”