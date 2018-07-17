For our inaugural regtech podcast series, sponsored by ComplianceEase, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney interviews Craig Focardi, senior banking analyst at Celent.

While regtech is a relatively new concept in the mortgage industry, it has already gained a great deal of traction in other parts of banking and financial services, yet remains poorly defined. Focardi explains what makes regtech different from plain old mortgage tech and how you shouldn't be afraid to make the leap into adopting new technologies.

Focardi also explains why regtech has been slow to make inroads in the mortgage space. And, talks about the biggest technical obstacles that must be overcome for regtech to make a difference in the mortgage space. Listen and enjoy!