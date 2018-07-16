Alight, the parent of Alight Mortgage Solutions – a HousingWire Tech 100 winner in both 2016 and 2017, announced Monday it is rebranding as Riivos.

The tech company, which currently holds brands in the mortgage and mining industries, announced the rebranding reflects its success in these two industries, and its intentions to expand into life sciences and the oil and gas industries later this year.

“Today, billions of dollars in stakeholder value are waiting to be captured by organizations that shift their teams into a real-time decision flow,” Riivos CEO Michele McGovern said. “We’re on a mission to eliminate the latency between strategy and operations, and between idea and impact so that our customers can manage their future with confidence.”

“In addition to adding new industry groups, we’re working on enhanced predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities to help customers achieve increased levels of enterprise value,” McGovern said.

The company explained that management systems have not kept pace with the speed of business change. To succeed, managers need new approaches that enable them to make continuous, value-driving decisions.

And it’s true that technology is advancing faster than what many lenders are prepared for. For example, some experts say the time is soon coming when consumers will simply say, “Alexa, get me a mortgage.”