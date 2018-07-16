Tech100 winner Roostify is expanding its leadership team to support its growth, adding Syed Ijaz as chief customer officer, Kevin Levitt as vice president of sales and Eric Drattell as general counsel.

Ijaz comes to Roostify by way of PeopleDoc where he served as chief customer officer, the role he will now fill at Roostify. Roostify created this position specially for Ijaz, and in his new old role, Ijaz will lead the company’s client-facing functions, including implementation, customer support and client success.

Levitt has been in the sales and business development industry for more than 15 years and joined Roostify from Credit Karma, where he was vice president of business development. Before that, he spent 10 years at comScore, and now he will be in charge of leading the Roostify sales team and expanding the company’s lender customer base.

Drattell is blazing new ground at Roostify, serving as its first ever general counsel, responsible for providing all the company’s legal needs. Drattell has more than 20 years of experience in law, and prior to joining Roostify, he was the general counsel for Intapp and Risk Management Solutions.

“Roostify has been steadily expanding our customer base and our digital lending engagement platform to give more and more lenders the ability to provide the best digital home lending experience for consumers and banks alike,” Roostify CEO and Co-Founder Rajesh Bhat said in a statement.

“Our team continues to expand to support the demand we are seeing in the marketplace and to ensure our customers receive a best in class experience when engaging with our team."