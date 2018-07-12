Finicity, a provider of real-time financial data aggregation and insights, recently announced a collaboration with Cre8tech Labs, Inc., a provider of technology products for the financial services industry.

Finicity will be integrating its Verification of Assets solution into Cre8tech’s Lender Price Digital Lending platform. The company hopes to digitally speed up the verification process for lenders and borrowers.

“Consumers understandably want the most accurate information when making a life-altering purchase like a new house,” Finicity CEO, and co-founder Steve Smith said. “Lenders want to meet those expectations while improving efficiency and profitability. We’re excited to work with Lender Price, another disruptor that is enhancing the mortgage lending experience for borrowers and lenders with a smart, digital solution.”

The company’s credit decisioning solutions utilizes transaction data directly from financial institutions to improve accuracy, reduce fraud and free up lender resources. By integrating Lender Price’s digital application into its solutions, loan officers and borrowers will be able to easily collaborate on mortgages, according to Finicity.

“At Lender Price, we highly value speed and accuracy within the mortgage lending process, which directly correlates with Finicity’s mission,” Lender Price President Dawar Alimi said. “Together, we’re equipping lenders with the innovative tools they need to streamline mortgage originations.”

Earlier this year Finicity announced a partnership with Ellie Mae to improve its digital mortgage solution and increase efficiency.